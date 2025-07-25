Next Article
Flipkart's Freedom Sale goes live on August 1
Flipkart's Freedom Sale is dropping in early August—though the app says August 1 and the website says August 2, so keep an eye out for updates.
The timing coincides with Amazon's Great Freedom Festival, which also kicks off August 1.
Plan your shopping ahead for the best deals
If you're a Flipkart Plus or VIP member, you get first dibs with a full day of early access.
Expect big discounts on electronics and appliances through "Freedom Deals," "Rush Hours," and exchange offers.
There's an instant 15% bank discount, plus an extra 10% off for Plus members using Super Coins.
With all these perks packed into one of the year's biggest sales seasons, it's a smart time to plan your shopping and snag some serious savings.