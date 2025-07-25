Flipkart's Freedom Sale goes live on August 1

Plan your shopping ahead for the best deals

If you're a Flipkart Plus or VIP member, you get first dibs with a full day of early access.

Expect big discounts on electronics and appliances through "Freedom Deals," "Rush Hours," and exchange offers.

There's an instant 15% bank discount, plus an extra 10% off for Plus members using Super Coins.

With all these perks packed into one of the year's biggest sales seasons, it's a smart time to plan your shopping and snag some serious savings.