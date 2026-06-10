Seattle based Rivvun raises $7.55 million seed to plug revenue leaks Business Jun 10, 2026

Seattle-based Rivvun, founded this year by former Icertis veterans Anand Veerkar and Umarane, along with software industry veteran Patrick Linton, just scored $7.55 million in seed funding from Sitara Capital and 3one4 Capital.

Their goal? Help big companies spot where cash is slipping through the cracks: think lost revenue or sneaky cost leaks.

The new funds will boost their product, grow their team, and expand into industries like healthcare, banking, and retail.