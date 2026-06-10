Seattle based Rivvun raises $7.55 million seed to plug revenue leaks
Seattle-based Rivvun, founded this year by former Icertis veterans Anand Veerkar and Umarane, along with software industry veteran Patrick Linton, just scored $7.55 million in seed funding from Sitara Capital and 3one4 Capital.
Their goal? Help big companies spot where cash is slipping through the cracks: think lost revenue or sneaky cost leaks.
The new funds will boost their product, grow their team, and expand into industries like healthcare, banking, and retail.
Rivvun platform integrates with ERP CRM
Rivvun's platform plugs right into a company's existing systems (like ERP or CRM) to catch missed savings or errors in contracts: stuff that usually flies under the radar.
Their Spend Assurance tool focuses on supplier rebates while Margin Defense hunts down settlement mistakes.
CEO Veerkar sums it up: Anand Veerkar said Rivvun's AI has direct, measurable P and L impact. Basically, they're helping Fortune 1000 companies get back money they didn't even know they were missing.