SEBI accuses Jane Street of manipulating Nifty Bank index
Jane Street, a major global trading firm, landed in hot water after India's market regulator SEBI accused it of manipulating the Nifty Bank Index back in January 2024.
SEBI says Jane Street's aggressive buying of stocks and futures may have unfairly boosted the index to help its own bearish options bets.
Jane Street pushed back, saying it was just meeting strong demand from everyday investors.
What's at stake in this case?
This case is a big deal for anyone interested in how markets work.
Jane Street's trades made up as much as a quarter of turnover in some key stocks, raising tough questions about where normal market making ends and manipulation begins—especially with India now running the world's busiest derivatives market.
The outcome could shape how SEBI handles complex trading strategies going forward and might even impact investor confidence across India's fast-growing financial scene.