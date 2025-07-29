Indian space startups are now making money selling satellite data

The focus is shifting from government contracts to commercial uses for satellite data. Digantara, for example, is setting up a full-on satellite assembly line as demand rises, including from defense clients. Startups are finding new ways to earn by offering more tailored data services across different industries.

More satellites needed for real-time info

Sectors like agriculture and urban planning now want more satellites launched for faster, always-on data.

Startups such as Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot Aerospace are stepping up but need big upfront investments to build these constellations.

Experts say scaling up is key if India wants to keep pace with the rising demand for real-time space info—so we're likely to see even more action (and opportunity) in this field soon.

