Whirlpool shares plunge after profit outlook cut

Falling sales are the main culprit: Whirlpool's revenue dropped 5.4% last quarter, with North American sales hit by high mortgage rates slowing down home buying (and appliance upgrades). The company also trimmed its dividend, signaling caution ahead.

Whirlpool blames delayed tariff benefits, tough competition

Whirlpool blamed delayed tariff benefits and tough competition from Asian brands running aggressive promos.

CFO Jim Peters said tariff changes could help eventually, but for now, these pressures are weighing heavy—even though Whirlpool kept its full-year sales forecast above estimates.