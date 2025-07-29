Torrent to launch oral, injectable semaglutide in 2026—patent expires soon
Torrent Pharmaceuticals is set to roll out both oral and injectable versions of semaglutide once the patent ends in early 2026.
With Phase 3 trials underway for the oral pill and partnerships for injectables, Torrent is aiming to grow its presence in chronic care—think diabetes and obesity treatments.
Torrent just posted strong Q1 numbers
Torrent just posted Q1 revenue of ₹3,178 crore with a healthy 20% jump in profit (₹548 crore), even while spending on acquisitions.
The company is also eyeing a major stake—46.39%—in JB Pharma for ₹11,917 crore, pending regulatory nod.
Semagspace helps manage diabetes and obesity
Semaglutide helps people manage type-2 diabetes and obesity by boosting insulin and curbing appetite.
Pills and shots should make sticking to treatment easier.
With blockbuster brands like Ozempic, generic versions from 2026 could make these meds way more accessible—and shake up the market.
