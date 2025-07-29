Torrent to launch oral, injectable semaglutide in 2026—patent expires soon Business Jul 29, 2025

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is set to roll out both oral and injectable versions of semaglutide once the patent ends in early 2026.

With Phase 3 trials underway for the oral pill and partnerships for injectables, Torrent is aiming to grow its presence in chronic care—think diabetes and obesity treatments.