SuperK raises ₹100Cr, focuses on tier-3 to tier-5 towns Business Jul 28, 2025

SuperK, often called the "Costco for small-town India," just raised ₹100 crore in fresh funding.

Instead of spreading everywhere, they're doubling down on Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka—places where they've already built a solid base.

Co-founder Neeraj Menta put it simply: these markets have "immense depth," so they want to make the most of them first.