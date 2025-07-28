SuperK raises ₹100Cr, focuses on tier-3 to tier-5 towns
SuperK, often called the "Costco for small-town India," just raised ₹100 crore in fresh funding.
Instead of spreading everywhere, they're doubling down on Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka—places where they've already built a solid base.
Co-founder Neeraj Menta put it simply: these markets have "immense depth," so they want to make the most of them first.
With over 80 stores, SuperK is using its own tech—like custom apps and a loyalty program—to make shopping smoother.
They've even launched an app for easy order-and-pickup at stores.
The new funds (from investors like Binny Bansal's 3State Ventures and cricketer Shubman Gill) will help SuperK level up its team, tech, and brand—all aimed at making life easier for shoppers in tier-3 to tier-5 towns.