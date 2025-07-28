PayPal lets US businesses accept payments in over 100 cryptocurrencies

PayPal announced it will roll out "Pay with Crypto," letting US businesses take payments in over 100 different cryptocurrencies—including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. Every crypto payment is instantly converted to US dollars or PayPal's own stablecoin, PYUSD, so merchants don't have to worry about price swings.

Customers can pay with their favorite crypto Merchants can connect popular wallets like Coinbase, MetaMask, or Exodus to their PayPal account.

This means customers can pay with their favorite crypto, and businesses get paid in dollars (or PYUSD) right away—making it easier for small shops to tap into the growing world of digital money.

PayPal charges a promo fee of just 0.99% For the first year, PayPal charges a promo fee of just 0.99% per crypto transaction—less than most credit card fees.

Plus, if merchants keep their funds in PYUSD on PayPal, they'll earn a 3.7% annual reward—a nice bonus for trying out the stablecoin.