SEBI advisory committee recommends NSE ₹1,880cr settlement for final signoff
Business
SEBI's advisory committee has recommended approval for the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) around ₹1,880 crore settlement over its co-location and dark fiber issues.
This proposal, which started at ₹1,387.39 crore on June 20, 2025, now moves to SEBI's top team for final sign-off, a key step for NSE as it gears up for its much-anticipated IPO.
Approval could allow Supreme Court withdrawals
If SEBI's whole-time members approve, both SEBI and NSE can drop their Supreme Court cases. This clears a huge legal hurdle just in time for NSE's IPO plans.
With 20 merchant banks in the mix and a draft prospectus coming soon, this could be one of India's biggest market settlements, and it should give investors a lot more confidence in what comes next.