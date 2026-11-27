SEBI plans to onboard foreign investors within 5 business days
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working on a plan to cut down the time taken for onboarding foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from one month to five business days. The announcement was made by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey at ASSOCHAM's 17th Capital Markets Conference. He said, "Through digital workflows and system integration, we aim to cut FPI onboarding from one month to as little as five business days."
Regulatory changes
SEBI to scrap additional disclosure framework for FPIs
Pandey also revealed that SEBI is looking at scrapping the additional disclosure framework for FPIs.
This is part of a larger effort to make compliance easier and improve access to Indian capital markets.
He said, "Not every foreign investor carries the same risk," adding that the SWAGAT-FI framework gives trusted, low-risk FPIs single-window access with simpler compliance requirements and longer Know Your Customer (KYC) review cycles.
Market growth
India's securities market is now over ₹500 lakh crore
Pandey highlighted that India's securities market is now worth over ₹500 lakh crore, more than 130% of the country's GDP.
He said there are over 15 crore unique investors in this market.
SEBI is also working with RBI and the Finance Ministry on a market-making framework for corporate bonds to improve liquidity and strengthen market infrastructure.
Regulatory review
SEBI is reviewing its listing obligations and disclosure requirements framework
SEBI is also reviewing its Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) framework, which governs disclosure and compliance obligations of listed companies.
The review aims to eliminate disclosures that are already covered by filings with the Registrar of Companies.
It also seeks to replace multiple exchange penalties for the same violation with a single penalty.