SEBI allows digital PoA for FPIs, easing investment in India
Business
SEBI just rolled out a big update: from August 20, 2026, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) can submit a digitally signed power of attorney (PoA) to custodians: no more paperwork hassles like notarization, apostillisation or consularisation.
The goal? Make investing in India faster and way less complicated.
FPIs can authorize custodians digitally
With this move, FPIs can now authorize their custodians, the financial institutions that manage their investments, with just a digital signature under India's IT Act.
It's the latest step in SEBI's push to modernize and simplify things, building on earlier changes like online forms and digital signatures for registration.