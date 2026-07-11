SEBI expands intraday borrowing rules for mutual funds from September

Cost responsibility

Costs to be borne by AMCs

SEBI has clarified that the cost of intraday borrowings and losses due to delays in receiving expected funds will be borne by the AMC. These costs are not to be passed on to mutual fund investors. The circular operationalizing amendments to the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 2026 was issued on Friday and will come into effect from September 1, 2026.