Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just made it a lot simpler for nonresident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India (OCIs), and some foreign nationals to invest in India: they will be able to complete their know-your-customer (KYC) process fully online from abroad from December 3, 2026.

Starting December 3, 2026, you can use your overseas address as proof and verify your Permanent Account Number (PAN) more easily.

If you're in a country that complies with FATF standards, you don't even need to fly to India for this; it's all digital.