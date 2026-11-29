SEBI allows NRIs, OCIs online KYC from Dec 3 abroad
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just made it a lot simpler for nonresident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India (OCIs), and some foreign nationals to invest in India: they will be able to complete their know-your-customer (KYC) process fully online from abroad from December 3, 2026.
Starting December 3, 2026, you can use your overseas address as proof and verify your Permanent Account Number (PAN) more easily.
If you're in a country that complies with FATF standards, you don't even need to fly to India for this; it's all digital.
Intermediaries can reuse KYC, confirm PAN
Market intermediaries will be able to reuse your existing KYC records from another SEBI-registered intermediary and confirm PAN details directly with the Income Tax database.
Video in-person verification (VIPV) is also an option if you can't make it in person.
Even with these relaxed rules, SEBI wants intermediaries to keep up strong verification, so things stay secure but way more accessible for global investors.