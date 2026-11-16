SEBI announces 10-member committee under Ashish Chauhan to simplify fundraising
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just announced a new 10-member committee, led by NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan, to rethink and simplify the rules around how companies raise money in India.
With experts from major financial institutions on board, the goal is to help businesses access public and institutional funding without getting tangled in complex regulations.
SEBI panel to review fundraising rules
The group will review who gets to raise funds, how long investors need to hold onto their shares before selling (lock-in periods), and rules around share allocation.
They'll also look at what companies have to disclose when launching IPOs or follow-on offers.
If all goes well, these changes could make it smoother for startups and established firms alike to grow, and that's good news for the economy overall.