SEBI announces AI and ML guidelines for capital markets
Business
SEBI (India's stock market regulator) is about to launch new guidelines for using artificial intelligence and machine learning in the capital markets.
Announced by Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, these rules will make sure there is proper accountability, data management, and human oversight, keeping things smart but safe as technology gets more advanced.
SEBI plans derivatives settlement rules
SEBI also has a number of updates lined up: expect new rules for derivatives settlement prices soon and, by November 2026, simpler processes for tender offers and buybacks.
With India's capital markets now worth around ₹472 lakh crore, SEBI says these changes are all about building trust, boosting efficiency, and making sure our financial systems stay secure as technology evolves.