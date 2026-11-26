Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just brought in CLA Indus Value Consulting to dig deeper into Coffee Day Enterprises after questions popped up about the alleged diversion of ₹3,535 crore from seven subsidiaries of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) to Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd (MACEL), a promoter-linked firm.

This all started when the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) called for a fresh, detailed investigation.