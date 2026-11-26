SEBI appoints CLA Indus to probe ₹3,535cr Coffee Day diversion
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just brought in CLA Indus Value Consulting to dig deeper into Coffee Day Enterprises after questions popped up about the alleged diversion of ₹3,535 crore from seven subsidiaries of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) to Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd (MACEL), a promoter-linked firm.
This all started when the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) called for a fresh, detailed investigation.
SAT orders 6-month SEBI fund-tracing probe
SAT has given SEBI six months to track down exactly where the money went and make sure shareholders get any compensation due.
The probe will include checking bank accounts tied to late V G Siddhartha and talking to everyone involved, aiming for full accountability and transparency around these fund transfers.