SEBI clears IPOs of Jio Platforms, 6 other firms

Jio Platforms, Reliance-backed, has received SEBI's nod for its proposed public listing. The company is looking to raise around ₹37,700 crore through the issue.

If successful, it would be one of India's largest IPOs with a valuation of nearly ₹9.5 lakh crore.

The approval comes as a major milestone in Jio Platforms's journey toward becoming a publicly listed company.