SEBI approves F&O on Nifty India FPI 150 Index

Rupee contracts to list in Mumbai

Unlike the dollar-based versions traded offshore in GIFT City (which haven't really taken off), these new rupee-based contracts will be listed right in Mumbai, NSE's home turf.

The plan was first mentioned in NSE's IPO draft filed with SEBI last month, highlighting how crucial derivatives are for its business (they made up over two-thirds of NSE's revenue recently).

It's also a fresh push to bring back foreign investment after some recent outflows from Indian stocks.