SEBI approves Moneyview and Chandan Steel IPOs, Moneyview seeks ₹1,500cr Business Jul 03, 2026

SEBI just gave the green light to IPOs from Moneyview (a fintech unicorn) and Chandan Steel.

Moneyview is aiming to raise ₹1,500 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares, and the IPO also includes an offer for sale of up to 13.6 crore shares.

The money will help them expand their financial services, support more loan disbursements, boost their subsidiary Whizdm Finance's capital base, and cover general business needs.