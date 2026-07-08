SEBI approves NSE natural gas futures launch July 27
Business
Big news for India's energy market: NSE is rolling out the country's first-ever natural gas futures contracts on July 27, 2026.
Approved by SEBI, these contracts will track prices at the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) in Gujarat's Dahej hub, finally giving local players a way to hedge against price swings without relying on global benchmarks.
Rupee-priced 250 MMBtu contracts support hedging
Each contract covers 250 MMBtu and is priced in rupees per MMBtu.
Trading runs from morning until late evening, syncing with international hours.
The goal? To help Indian producers, distributors, and industries manage risk with a homegrown tool, making the market more stable and less dependent on foreign pricing.
New monthly contracts will keep rolling out through June 2028.