SEBI approves NSE natural gas futures launch July 27

Rupee-priced 250 MMBtu contracts support hedging

Each contract covers 250 MMBtu and is priced in rupees per MMBtu.

Trading runs from morning until late evening, syncing with international hours.

The goal? To help Indian producers, distributors, and industries manage risk with a homegrown tool, making the market more stable and less dependent on foreign pricing.

New monthly contracts will keep rolling out through June 2028.