SEBI bans 222 over pump-and-dump, orders 47.7cr in fines Business Jul 01, 2026

SEBI just banned 222 individuals and companies for four to seven years after uncovering a major pump-and-dump scam.

Between 2017 and 2020, these groups manipulated the stocks of five companies: Mauria Udyog, Vishal Fabrics, 7NR Retail, GBL Industries, and Darjeeling Ropeway Company, pocketing illegal gains.

SEBI's order also slapped them with ₹47.7 crore in fines and ordered them to return all unfair profits.