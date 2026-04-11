SEBI bans 39 over alleged RRP semiconductor surge to ₹10,887.10

Investigators find coordinated RRP semiconductor manipulation

Investigators found these entities coordinated through calls and money transfers, helping each other inflate the price even though the company wasn't doing well financially.

The promoters' stake dropped dramatically as shares were handed out to various players, while fake narratives lured over 1,000 new investors between March 2024 and February 2026.

With all this uncovered, BSE has already restricted trading in RRP Semiconductor.