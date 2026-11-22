SEBI begins planning capacity-building network for independent directors in India
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is starting work on a new capacity-building network to help independent directors up their game and strengthen corporate governance in India.
The first planning session happened on November 20, 2026, led by Kamlesh Varshney, with groups like the Institute of Directors and NISM participating in the effort.
SEBI to tap IIMs and ICAI
Instead of reinventing the wheel, SEBI wants to tap into resources from places like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Mumbai, and professional bodies such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
The goal? Sharpen current directors' skills without making it harder for new talent to join.
Next steps include working out details like faculty involvement and costs, with another meeting likely in about six weeks.