SEBI boosts anchor investor quota in IPOs, adds life insurers
SEBI just raised the mutual funds quota within the anchor investor portion in IPOs from 33% to 40%, hoping to attract more long-term institutional money and keep India's IPO scene growing strong.
The extra quota now includes life insurers and pension funds, not just mutual funds.
More flexibility for anchor investors
Now, up to 15 anchor investors can join for every ₹250 crore chunk (up from 10), with each getting at least ₹5 crore.
SEBI also made it easier for foreign portfolio investors—multiple funds under the same group can now participate without hogging all the anchor slots, bringing more diversity and stability.
Retail investor share remains untouched
SEBI has decided not to cut the retail investor share in big IPOs—it'll remain at 35%.
This move keeps things fair for everyday investors while supporting a healthy, inclusive market.