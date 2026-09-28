SEBI cancels Growpital farmland scheme, finds unregistered collective investment

Eight main noticees behind the scheme, including Rituraj Sharma and Yotta Agro Ventures, now have to pay back investors with 12% annual interest starting January 29, 2024.

They are also banned from the securities market for five years or until everyone gets their money back.

SEBI is redistributing ₹50 crore already set aside and will recover more using assets and receivables.

Plus, 20 others who helped out are banned from trading for three years.