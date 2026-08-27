Sebi CAS for 213 stocks forces iNAVs 15-second lag

ETFs like SBI Nifty Smallcap, which hold both types of stocks (think Delhivery and Sona BLW), see their iNAVs get distorted after 3:15pm

This makes pricing less transparent, and can put off traders during that window.

Market makers are struggling too, since CAS does not provide predictable trading prices, which makes it difficult for market makers to place quotes and the AMC cannot execute the underlying basket of securities as 100% fill, making ETF creation and redemption trickier, and putting a constraint on the market maker on the quantum of liquidity they can provide.