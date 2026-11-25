SEBI centralizes investor KYC with KRAs from December 24, 2026
SEBI is shaking up the investor KYC process from December 24, 2026, making it way less of a hassle.
Now, your details will be stored centrally with KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs), so you won't have to keep submitting the same information every time you invest through a new platform.
Aadhaar links in KRA ease verification
If your mobile number is already linked to Aadhaar in the KRA database, you can skip extra verification steps.
Switching between brokers or platforms? Your KYC moves with you: no fresh forms needed.
Changing your name? Fewer documents required if it's updated in PAN and Aadhaar.
Plus, some residents won't need to show overseas address proof anymore.
Intermediaries also have new deadlines to update records and close accounts faster.