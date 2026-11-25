If your mobile number is already linked to Aadhaar in the KRA database, you can skip extra verification steps.

Switching between brokers or platforms? Your KYC moves with you: no fresh forms needed.

Changing your name? Fewer documents required if it's updated in PAN and Aadhaar.

Plus, some residents won't need to show overseas address proof anymore.

Intermediaries also have new deadlines to update records and close accounts faster.