SEBI chair Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared market ₹500L/cr, funds ₹83L/cr
India's stock market has crossed the massive ₹500 lakh crore mark in total value, thanks to a growing community of 15 crore investors.
At the same time, mutual funds are booming too, with assets managed now at ₹83 lakh crore.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared the news at a recent summit in Kochi.
Kerala investors rise to 41L
Keralam stands out, jumping from just seven lakh investors in 2015 to about 41 lakh today.
Nationally, SEBI is pushing financial literacy with Project Jagruk and using AI tools like RADAR and Sudarshan to keep scams and misleading ads in check.
The goal? Make investing safer and smarter for everyone as India's financial scene keeps evolving.