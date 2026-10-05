SEBI chief Pandey warns investors about finfluencers at Panjab University

To help close the gap between knowing about investing and actually doing it wisely, SEBI has launched Project Jagrook.

This program teams up with SEBI, stock exchanges, depositories, NISM, and other partner organizations to spread practical information in different languages.

There's also the MUST program just for university students, to promote education among university students.

Pandey said, "Our securities market is more democratic and accessible than ever, but access alone is not enough. Investors must also be informed."