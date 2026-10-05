SEBI chief Pandey warns investors about finfluencers at Panjab University
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey is urging investors to be careful about advice from "finfluencers," anonymous tips, and flashy promises of big returns.
Speaking at Panjab University, he pointed out that while more people are joining India's stock markets, it's easy to get misled if you're not careful or informed.
Project Jagrook and MUST promote education
To help close the gap between knowing about investing and actually doing it wisely, SEBI has launched Project Jagrook.
This program teams up with SEBI, stock exchanges, depositories, NISM, and other partner organizations to spread practical information in different languages.
There's also the MUST program just for university students, to promote education among university students.
Pandey said, "Our securities market is more democratic and accessible than ever, but access alone is not enough. Investors must also be informed."