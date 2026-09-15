SEBI clears Fibe ₹750cr IPO, investors selling 4cr shares
Fibe, a digital-focused consumer financing platform, just got SEBI's go-ahead for its IPO.
It's looking to raise ₹750 crore by issuing new shares, and may also consider raising up to ₹150 crore through a pre-IPO placement before filing the RHP.
Big investors like Rise Fund III SF and Eight Roads Ventures India will also sell four crore shares as part of the deal.
ESPL to receive ₹562.6cr for lending
Most of the money, ₹562.6 crore, is going straight to Fibe's subsidiary ESPL to boost its lending power, while the rest will cover general company needs.
Fibe has been on a roll lately: by fiscal 2026, it managed assets worth ₹8,602.7 crore and reported a profit of ₹257.5 crore, up 126.4% from ₹113.7 crore in the previous fiscal.
With major backers and rapid growth, this IPO could help Fibe step up even more in India's digital finance scene.