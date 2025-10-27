SEBI clears IPOs for these 4 companies

Here's how much money each company is looking to raise

Milky Mist Dairy Food is targeting ₹2,035cr to pay off debt and expand its Perundurai facility.

Curefoods wants ₹800cr to grow its cloud kitchens (think EatFit and Krispy Kreme).

Steamhouse India is looking at ₹500-700cr for centralized steam supply projects.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management plans to raise ₹500-600 crore in what could be India's first private equity firm IPO.