SEBI clears IPOs for these 4 companies
SEBI has approved IPOs for four companies across dairy, food-tech, industrial steam supply, and asset management.
Together, these fresh listings aim to raise more than ₹4,000cr.
Here's how much money each company is looking to raise
Milky Mist Dairy Food is targeting ₹2,035cr to pay off debt and expand its Perundurai facility.
Curefoods wants ₹800cr to grow its cloud kitchens (think EatFit and Krispy Kreme).
Steamhouse India is looking at ₹500-700cr for centralized steam supply projects.
Gaja Alternative Asset Management plans to raise ₹500-600 crore in what could be India's first private equity firm IPO.
What do these companies do?
Milky Mist is known for dairy staples like paneer and cheese.
Curefoods runs popular online food brands you might have ordered from.
Steamhouse supplies industrial steam solutions behind the scenes.
Gaja manages investments—now stepping into public markets.