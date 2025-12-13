SEBI dismisses insider trading case against Adani's nephew

SEBI's investigation found that Kunal and his brother Nrupal Shah's trades in Adani Green shares in May 2021 were consistent with their usual trading patterns. The regulator also noted several news reports on the impending deal prior to a share purchase agreement on May 19, concluding that this information was not UPSI but generally available.

Case dismissal

SEBI dismisses insider trading case against Vinod Bahety

SEBI also dismissed a similar case of alleged insider trading in Adani Green shares against Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Cements. The regulator had alleged that Bahety was privy to UPSI about the acquisition and communicated it to connected entities who traded AGEL shares on that basis, while Pranav was alleged to have communicated with Kunal Shah. However, like Pranav's case, these allegations were also found unproven by SEBI after an extensive investigation.