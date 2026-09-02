Sebi clears Zerodha Corporate Advisors's merchant banking application, registration pending
Business
Zerodha's application to enter merchant banking was cleared by Sebi, and formal registration is still in process.
Once registration is completed, it will be able to manage IPOs, FPOs, rights issues and other fundraising transactions.
Pretty big news if you're into finance or investing.
Zerodha launches asset management and lending
Lately, Zerodha has been branching out: it has launched asset management and lending with Zerodha Capital and secured broker-dealer registration for overseas investments through GIFT City.
Sebi has cleared Zerodha Corporate Advisors's application to enter merchant banking, and formal registration is still in process.