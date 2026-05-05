SEBI considers early pay-in for commodity options in consultation paper
Business
SEBI is thinking about letting traders use an early pay-in (EPI) system for options contracts in the commodity market.
Right now, this perk is only for futures contracts, but the new plan, shared in a fresh consultation paper, could make settling trades smoother and more reliable.
SEBI advisory committees backed EPI earlier
This move comes after representations were received seeking EPI on options too.
The idea got a thumbs up from SEBI's advisory committees earlier this year.
Now, SEBI wants to hear what everyone thinks: you can send in your comments until May 26, 2026.