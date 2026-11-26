SIFs are kind of a middle ground between regular mutual funds and full-on portfolio management, letting investors try out more advanced tactics but still within a regulated space.

Right now, they manage about ₹48,000 crore and could grow 10-fold by 2028.

Kumar also pointed out that while there are some performance concerns, the focus is on making sure these products fit what investors actually need, so innovation doesn't come at the cost of protection.