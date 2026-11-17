SEBI cuts agricultural commodity derivatives margins 6% to 10%
SEBI just made trading in agricultural commodity derivatives a bit easier on the wallet.
From December 1, 2026, traders will need to put up less money. Margins now range from 6% to 10%, down from previous levels.
This change is meant to lower trading costs and put agri-commodities on par with metals and other products.
The new rules are set for 1 year, but could be extended based on market dynamics.
Agricultural margins now 6% 8% 10%
Margins have dropped by two percentage points across the board: low-volatility agri-products now need just 6% (down from 8%), medium-volatility ones require 8% (was 10%), and high-volatility drops to 10% (from 12%).
SEBI hopes this move will make trading in farm contracts cheaper and bring agri-commodity margin rules on par with non-agricultural commodities such as metals and crude oil.