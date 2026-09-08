SEBI deadline puts 29 IPOs and ₹37,580cr including NSE's ₹30,000cr
29 IPOs/issuers are under SEBI's extended September deadline, and now 29 IPOs/issuers are under SEBI's extended September deadline, with a total amount of ₹37,580 crore (about ₹375.8 billion) before their green lights expire.
The biggest name in the mix is the National Stock Exchange, planning a massive ₹300 billion IPO later this month.
Smaller firms rush amid 14 IPOs
With time running out, smaller companies are rushing to list while larger ones explore other funding routes.
14 IPOs are set for just the first half of September alone. Jio Platforms has SEBI's nod too, while others like Credila Financial Services have approvals that could slip away if they don't act fast.
Experts warn that all this activity might stretch investor attention thin and make things trickier for smaller players.