SEBI already uses AI to spot dodgy ads and sketchy social media posts with tools like R(AI)DAR and Sudarshan.

The new sandbox could help developers create even better tools while keeping things ethical and transparent.

At the same time, SEBI is reviewing IPO rules and working to make corporate bonds more accessible, showing they want progress but with strong guardrails.

Pandey put it simply: technology cannot replace human judgment and institutional accountability.