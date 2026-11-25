SEBI explores AI sandbox and domestic model for securities market
SEBI, India's stock market regulator, is exploring an "AI sandbox," basically a safe space where new AI tools can be tested before they go live.
They're also examining the development of a domestically governed AI model for the Indian securities market.
SEBI's chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, says these moves are all about making sure tech in finance is innovative but also secure.
SEBI uses AI, reviews IPO rules
SEBI already uses AI to spot dodgy ads and sketchy social media posts with tools like R(AI)DAR and Sudarshan.
The new sandbox could help developers create even better tools while keeping things ethical and transparent.
At the same time, SEBI is reviewing IPO rules and working to make corporate bonds more accessible, showing they want progress but with strong guardrails.
Pandey put it simply: technology cannot replace human judgment and institutional accountability.