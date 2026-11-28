SEBI explores indigenous AI model to secure Indian securities market
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, is exploring the possibility of developing a homegrown AI model to help run the Indian securities market more securely.
The idea, shared by Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey at Market Mahakumbh 2026, is to tackle data privacy worries and be a part of digital public infrastructure and be developed in India.
SEBI, NISM to train AI engineers
Pandey highlighted that, with AI moving so fast, protecting sensitive data is a top priority.
To make this work, SEBI is teaming up with Rashtriya Raksha University and the National Institute of Securities Markets, or NISM, to train engineers in using AI for things like spotting alerts, automating responses, and boosting cybersecurity, so the markets stay safe as technology evolves.