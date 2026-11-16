SEBI exploring biometric authentication for trading terminals amid ISF talks
SEBI is looking to add biometric authentication and geotagging to trading terminals, aiming to boost security and make sure only authorized people can access them at approved locations.
This move comes as part of talks with the Industry Standards Forum (ISF) to tighten up who gets to use these systems.
SEBI measures target illegal dabba trading
Dabba trading, basically off-the-books stock trades, takes place outside recognized stock exchanges, with brokers maintaining their own books, which is risky and illegal.
By adding biometrics and location checks, SEBI hopes to shut down these shady practices.
The changes could mean more compliance steps for brokers, including tech updates, but they're designed to keep the market safer for everyone.