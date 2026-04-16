SEBI extends Social Stock Exchange registration validity for NPOs
Business
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just made life a bit easier for not-for-profit organizations (NPOs) on the Social Stock Exchange by extending their registration validity from two to three years.
Now, NPOs can remain registered on the Social Stock Exchange even if they haven't raised funds yet, a helpful fix for delays that used to slow things down.
SEBI lowers ZCZP subscription to 50%
SEBI also lowered the minimum subscription for ZCZP to 50% in specific cases where the project can still be implemented meaningfully, so projects can get started with less upfront support.
This update builds on this year's move to make social impact investing more accessible, including lowering the minimum investment in these funds to just ₹1,000.