SEBI forms task force on AI risks to financial markets
Business
Worried about AI tools that can both spot and accidentally create security gaps, SEBI, India's stock market regulator, is stepping up its game.
It has set up a special task force to figure out how these AI risks could impact the financial markets and make sure the system stays secure.
SEBI mandates priority cyber reporting
This team will dig into how AI models might open doors for hackers and work on a clear, industry-wide plan to handle these risks.
Plus, SEBI has directed market infrastructure institutes and other intermediaries to report cyberattacks, vulnerabilities and malicious activities on a priority basis.