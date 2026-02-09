SEBI gives go-ahead to Elevate Campus's ₹2,550 crore IPO

They own and manage over 66,000 beds

Backed by Hillhouse Investments, Elevate owns five student accommodation campuses and manages an additional 14 student accommodation campuses and has 16 K-12 assets across eight Indian cities plus two K-12 assets in Dubai.

You might know their brands "Good Host Spaces" or "ScholarZ." They manage 49,338 beds and have 16,934 beds in their owned portfolio for a combined capacity of 66,272 beds and have been steadily growing both in size and profits.