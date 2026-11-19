SEBI is building NISM learning network for independent directors
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working on a new learning network for independent directors, teaming up with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) and industry players.
The goal is to help directors keep up with fast-changing risks like cybersecurity threats and AI, so they're better equipped for today's boardrooms.
SEBI seeks hands-on director training
Instead of just ticking compliance boxes, SEBI wants directors to get hands-on with real case studies and ongoing learning.
Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said this approach will help them handle tricky financial setups and tech risks more confidently.
SEBI is also looking to make fund monitoring simpler and protect minority shareholders, aiming for smarter (not just stricter) regulation.