SEBI launches Demat 2.0 pilot for tokenized corporate bonds
SEBI just kicked off a pilot for tokenized corporate bonds as part of its Demat 2.0 push, announced by Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey at Global Fintech Fest 2026.
The idea is to use distributed ledger tech (think blockchain vibes) to make issuing, settling, and servicing securities way smoother in India's markets.
Industry players join tokenization pilot
This pilot brings together depositories CDSL and NSDL, major stock exchanges like BSE and NSE, banks, NPCI, issuers, investors, pretty much all the big players.
Three issuers have already jumped in.
Pandey highlighted the need for tough infrastructure as finance gets more high-tech with AI and quantum computing: "the migration toward quantum-safe systems cannot wait until the threat becomes real."
SEBI's also using smart tech to spot risks early so innovation doesn't mean extra trouble for investors.