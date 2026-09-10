SEBI launches Demat 2.0 pilot for tokenized corporate bonds

This pilot brings together depositories CDSL and NSDL, major stock exchanges like BSE and NSE, banks, NPCI, issuers, investors, pretty much all the big players.

Three issuers have already jumped in.

Pandey highlighted the need for tough infrastructure as finance gets more high-tech with AI and quantum computing: "the migration toward quantum-safe systems cannot wait until the threat becomes real."

SEBI's also using smart tech to spot risks early so innovation doesn't mean extra trouble for investors.