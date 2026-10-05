SEBI launches 'Samajh Se Investing Simple' to improve investor understanding
SEBI just kicked off its Samajh Se Investing Simple program at Panjab University, Chandigarh.
Launched during World Investor Week (October 5-11), the initiative is all about making investing easier to understand, helping investors understand different investment products, their risks and features, verify the authenticity of investment platforms and payment requests, and make informed investment decisions.
MUST trains faculty and senior students
A big highlight is the MUST (Mentoring of University/College Students by Trainers) program, which trains faculty and senior students to spread financial know-how on campus.
Plus, SEBI has rolled out a verified WhatsApp channel for sharing trustworthy information.
With support from major market players like BSE, NSE, and others, Project Jagrook aims to make smart investing second nature for the public across India.