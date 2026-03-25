SEBI launches verified app label to tackle investment scams

SEBI's crackdown on fake apps and ads

SEBI isn't stopping there. It has already flagged around 66 fraudulent trading apps to app stores and escalated more than 130,000 pieces of misleading investment-related content to online platforms for removal.

It is also teaming up with tech giants like Google and Amazon to make sure only legitimate financial services can advertise.

As SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey put it, protecting investors is "a shared responsibility."

Plus, SEBI is working on an integrated investor outreach campaign to promote awareness and build trust as India's digital investing scene keeps growing.