SEBI likely to approve NSE IPO next week with prospectus
Business
Big news for the markets: SEBI is likely to finally approve the National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO next week.
NSE plans to drop its updated prospectus and announce the price band on September 11, with a possible listing on September 25.
This is a long-awaited move that could shake things up for Indian investors.
NSE IPO valued about ₹30,000 cr
NSE will offer up to 14.89 crore shares, about 6% of its paid-up capital, valued at around ₹30,000 crore.
The green signal comes after the Supreme Court recently cleared some regulatory roadblocks for NSE.
If all goes as planned, this could be one of India's biggest IPOs ever.