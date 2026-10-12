SEBI mandates credit risk-o-meter across issuer and online bond platforms
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, has mandated the Credit Risk-o-Meter, a new, easy-to-read tool that uses colors to show how risky different bonds are.
On 7 October 2026, anyone looking to invest in bonds will see this meter on all issuer and online bond platforms, making it way simpler to spot safe picks versus riskier ones.
Credit Risk-o-Meter shows 6 color levels
The meter has six color levels: AAA-rated (safest) bonds glow Irish green, while high-risk B, C, or D-rated ones pop up in red.
SEBI wants everyone to use the same colors everywhere for clarity.
If a bond has more than one rating, only the lowest gets shown, so no surprises.
Plus, if a bond's rating changes, the meter updates within 24 hours.
For unsecured bonds like AT1s (which can mean total loss), there will be clear warnings so you know exactly what you're getting into.