SEBI mandates credit risk-o-meter across issuer and online bond platforms

The meter has six color levels: AAA-rated (safest) bonds glow Irish green, while high-risk B, C, or D-rated ones pop up in red.

SEBI wants everyone to use the same colors everywhere for clarity.

If a bond has more than one rating, only the lowest gets shown, so no surprises.

Plus, if a bond's rating changes, the meter updates within 24 hours.

For unsecured bonds like AT1s (which can mean total loss), there will be clear warnings so you know exactly what you're getting into.