SEBI mulls stock margin rules as margin bets reach ₹1.53T
SEBI is looking to tighten rules around margin trading in stocks, aiming to keep market swings in check and shield retail investors from big losses.
If too much borrowed money is used on a stock, beyond a set share of its available float, new restrictions could kick in.
This comes as margin-funded bets are up 29% from a year earlier, reaching ₹1.53 trillion.
SEBI seeks feedback on MTF limits
The proposed limits would mostly impact small- and mid-cap stocks, plus bigger names like Jio Platforms and Zee Entertainment that see lots of retail investor action.
SEBI wants to balance risk with access to the Margin Trading Facility (MTF), which lets people trade using up to four times their cash.
Before anything is final, SEBI will ask for public feedback on these changes.